Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 10,519.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 142,755 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 212.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 117,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

