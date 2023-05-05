Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,704.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 212,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,163 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,319,487,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

