Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.10 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

