Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

