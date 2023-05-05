Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of ANF opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

