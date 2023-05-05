Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

URBN stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

