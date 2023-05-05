Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 505.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.79.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.