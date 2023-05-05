Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

CF stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

