Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

