Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.