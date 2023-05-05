Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

