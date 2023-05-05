Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,441.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

