Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,744. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Articles

