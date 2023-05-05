Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,588 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

