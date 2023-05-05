Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 719,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $100.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

