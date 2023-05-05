Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 22,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 280,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

