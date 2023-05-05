Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 0.8 %

CBT opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.