Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $348.78 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.53 and a 200-day moving average of $362.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

