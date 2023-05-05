Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert K. Shearer Sells 11,590 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CHD opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

