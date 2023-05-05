Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Clearfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

