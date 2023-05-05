Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,007 shares of company stock worth $25,110,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

