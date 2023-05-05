Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 235.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $657.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $694.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.13.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

