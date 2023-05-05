Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

