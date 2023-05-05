Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 982 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COLM opened at $80.72 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

