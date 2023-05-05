Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 39,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.72 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

