Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

