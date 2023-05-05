Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Bradford A. Cowles Sells 5,399 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

