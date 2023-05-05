Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.96

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 46762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,775,171 shares of company stock worth $328,449,179. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

