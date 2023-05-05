Corp Loews Buys 4,800 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $39.65 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CNA Financial by 407.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

