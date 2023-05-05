Covea Finance Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

