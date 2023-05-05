Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 37,207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

