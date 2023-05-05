Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after acquiring an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UHS opened at $141.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.