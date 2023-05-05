Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

