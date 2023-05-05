Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $462.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

