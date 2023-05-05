Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,954 shares of company stock worth $14,642,779. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

MAS opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

