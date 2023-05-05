Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $183.67 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

