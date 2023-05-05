Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,068,000 after acquiring an additional 471,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,111,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.