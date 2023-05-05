Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 58,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.