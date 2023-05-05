Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

