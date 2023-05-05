Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,451 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.72.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.