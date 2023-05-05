Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,233,980,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

