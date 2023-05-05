Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TRU opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

