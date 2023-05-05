Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 373 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,157.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Stock Down 1.8 %

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $107.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

