Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

