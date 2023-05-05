Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and have sold 5,002,493 shares worth $144,305,643. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

