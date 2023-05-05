Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,300 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

