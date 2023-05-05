Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,080,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 248,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,275,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

