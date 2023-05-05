Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Featured Articles

