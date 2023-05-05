Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 40,087.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Down 28.4 %

PARA stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

