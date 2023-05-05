Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $668,538,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $22,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $6,974,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

